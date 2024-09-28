Saint Pierre’s First Caribbean Carnival Brings Community Together

Rosie Awori

The streets of Lachine and Ville St Pierre came alive this past weekend for a colourful last hurrah before the cold sets in. With an array of creative costumes and vibrant displays of Caribbean culture, the Festi’Caraibes kicked off its inaugural celebration. As part of Montreal’s ongoing efforts to build more inclusive and resilient neighborhoods through its Quartiers Inclusifs et Résilients (Q.I.R.) initiative, the event was aimed at spotlighting the cultural richness of the Caribbean diaspora, bringing together residents of the borough for a celebration of food, music, and tradition.

Lachine’s mayor, Maja Vodanovic, expressed her excitement for the event’s debut. “We’re thrilled to be hosting our first festival that reaches out to the Caribbean community in the Saint-Pierre neighborhood. Come and share the food, music, dance, and traditional costumes! We hope this first edition will be a success,” she said.

The planning took over six months and was thanks to the collaboration of various organizations such as L’Association, Concert’Action Lachine, Da Block, and World By Storme. Pat Dillon of World by Storme says the idea came about almost 7 years ago from a conversation with Maxine Gordon, a member of Da Block, who was attending a function at Lachine City Hall.

“She lamented that there aren’t any community functions or events. Fast forward to this year, the City has the initiative to care for three neighborhoods, Lachine being one, and as part of that, there was a Potluck dinner in the neighborhood. And. 200 people came out, everybody bringing their national foods as well. The turnout got the wheels turning and it was decided that a festival should be had that would also highlight the Caribbean culture,” she explained

Myriam Grondin, Director General of Concert’Action Lachine. Agrees that proper planning and collaboration was the reason the event was successful.

“There are members of the Caribbean community who are part of this committee. It was part of our mission, if you will, to support citizen-led ideas. We also felt it was important to promote and highlight Caribbean culture in Saint-Pierre,” she explains the CONTACT.

“Our approach is based on community collaboration, so for us, it’s essential to work together. I don’t believe a single organization can hold all the skills and knowledge needed for a successful project. Working together strengthens the initiative and creates a more impactful event or project because we complement each other.”

The community was treated to Caribbean-inspired food, live music, and dance performances. A highlight of the day was a performance by the award-winning Kalmunity collective group.

Maxine Gordon, whose stage name is Phoenix Mercury, reflected on the significance of the event. “As part of the Caribbean diaspora, this festival is a way for us to honor our roots while creating a space for the community to come together in love and unity. It’s a chance for our youth to connect with their ancestors and celebrate cultural diversity.”

For organizers like Storme Moore, Executive Director of World By Storme, the festival is also personal. “Being a part of this, as a special needs young person, allowed me to use my skills and feel that my culture and abilities are valued,”Moore said. “That’s the true essence of this festival—everyone’s contributions matter.”

If there’s a second edition, our focus will be to continue fostering that meeting of people and cultures. One of the highlights of this year’s event was the intercultural encounters, especially during Sunday’s parade. The parade was magical. We marched through the streets of Saint-Pierre, with residents coming out to their balconies to dance, people of all ages and nationalities joining in – it was really something special,” Myriam underscores.

“For us, it’s not about creating the biggest festival, but about creating one that truly meets the community’s needs and offers a space for enjoyment, discovery, and connection.”

All who attended can attest to the fact that the festival created a moment of connection – a celebration not just of culture, but of community.