Atora Romain: Transforming a basement into a successful hair salon

By Desirée Zagbai

Atora Romain, owner of the hair salon Hairstyles Unrivaled, started her career as a hairstylist at eight years old. As a 14-year-old, she began braiding with a pen during lunchtime at school, and since then, she has evolved.Romain has owned her hair salon for eleven years. She became inspired to start her own business when she realized she did not want to conform to the nine-to-five lifestyle. She finds the flexibility of creating her schedule and going on vacation at any time satisfactory.

During the pandemic, the benefit of not having a commercial space got in her favour. Customers who could not go to other hair salons came to her renovated basement by appointment, still considering the restrictions and avoiding crowds.

Romain describes her clientele as loyal and does not see herself doing anything other than being a hairstylist; her passion has grown with time.

“Hair allows me to be creative,” Romain said.

Romain has a hair oil brand called “Hair Elixir,” and it is handmade. She also sells bonnets and black shampoo.She emphasizes that her goal as a hairstylist is to ensure happiness for her new and devoted clients.

“My clients are like a walking canvas. So I always make sure they leave happy. . . I make my work speak for itself,” Romain expressed.

Romain mentioned that being a business owner has its ups and downs. In 2010, she encountered some challenges. She became a single mom and could not keep visiting people’s homes and braiding their hair with her son beside her. This situation motivated her to go back to the workforce and stabilize herself.

However, her son became sick one day, and she stayed home for two days. After taking care of her son and being back at work, she got fired during half of her shift. Despite the hardship, Romain stayed persistent with her business idea.

“So then after I decided, you know what, I’m going to register my business because my child right now is my priority. So what I needed to do was to work around my child,” Romain expressed.

Romain ensures that her prices are affordable for her customers. She emphasizes that she wants everyone to get access to her services. A giveaway will begin soon; less fortunate people will receive a free hairstyle. Romain has homeless people in mind, and if anyone else could benefit from the offer, she will create a monthly slot for that person.

Romain advises anyone else who would like to have their own business that patience is vital to success.

“You can’t expect a big profit. So at the beginning, focus on building; eventually, you’ll get where you want to,” Romain emphasized.