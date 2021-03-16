John 14:27 says: Peace I leave with you, my peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.

Peace : It doesn’t mean to be in a place where there is no noise, trouble or hard work. It means to be in the midst of those things and still be calm in your heart.

We tend to look outside of ourselves for things that will bring us peace, but in reality… peace comes from within us.

Until you decide to change what’s happening on the inside of you, things probably will not change around you.

Remember: True peace comes from God. He wants us to live peaceful lives, not lives filled with chaos, turmoil and conflict.

He doesn’t want us to be filled with anxiety, anger, fear and worry.

Philippians 4, talks about not worrying, but instead praying about everything and telling God your needs and giving thanks to him for his answers.

And then it goes on to say: And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.

If you’re struggling in this area ask God to show you what’s blocking his peace in your life.

Ask him to help you let go of all of those things that are holding you back and ask him to help you to release the hurt, the resentment, the anxiety and all of the worry.

Ask God to fill your heart with His peace in these difficult times.

When the circumstances around you seem overwhelming, remember…

He will give you the strength to look within so that you can deal with your inner turmoil.

We all have things in our lives that we need to deal with but we can’t be afraid to deal with it.

The Lord will give strength to His people;

The Lord will bless His people with peace.

[Psalm 29:11]

So decide to… receive God’s peace today.

I’ve said it before and probably will again: We have to make different choices in our lives if we want to have a different result.

C.S Lewis wrote: Life with God is not immunity from difficulties, but peace within difficulties.

Make peace a priority in your life and each day choose peace.

Bevy ❤