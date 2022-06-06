Obituaries June 3, 2020

Ms. Winnifred Loretta Riley

Born October 15 1946- Died on May 12, 2022

Ms Riley was a petite, 4 ft 5inch woman who stood tall in her Black community because of her beautiful smile, hard-working West Indian values of endless kindness and love for others

She is survived by her son Richard Williams Riley

Her brothers’ Calester Riley , Kenbourne Riley, Reford Riley and David Riley; her sister-in-law, Daisy Riley and her cousins Sonia Lloyd, Marsha Wilson, Doreen Castle,

Denham Douglas, Marcia Douglas

Visitation of Ms. Riley: Friday, June 10, 2022 ●

2pm-5pm and 5pm -9pm

Centre Funéraire Côte-des-Neiges, 4525 Côte-des-Neiges rd

Funeral service of Ms Riley: Saturday June 11, 2022 at 12 noon

Centre Funéraire Côte-des-Neiges, 4525 Côte-des-Neiges Rd.

Dudley Lloyd Thompson

June 23, 1927 – May 17, 2022

It is with great sadness to announce that our dear brother, uncle, grand-uncle and great-grand uncle was promoted to Glory and is now resting in his heavenly home.

Dudley fell ill on Sunday, May 15, 2022 and was rushed to the Lasalle Hospital where he passed away early Tuesday morning.

Leaving behind to mourn are his two sisters, Millicent

Thompson-Rowe – Kingston, Jamaica and Ileen Thompson-

Peterson – NY USA

Ranging from Canada, USA, Jamaica and England are a host of nieces and nephews, grand / great-grand of nieces and nephews mourning his passing.

Friends and acquaintances are invited to join the family for his farewell

service on Friday, June 17, 2022 at the St. Lawrence Anglican Church, 520 75th Avenue, Ville Lasalle, QC, H8R 2P5. The service starts at 11:00 AM.

Please note: The ONLY viewing will be at the church before the service

Elaine Bignall White

Passed on May 19, 2022.

Elaine passed away peacefully at Cité de la Santé Hospital on May 19, 2022.

She migrated from

Barbados to Canada in 1956 and lead a long, fruitful and enjoyable life always surrounded by family.

Elaine’s love of cooking and music especially Bob Marley and Smokey Robinson permeated

everything she did. She worked for 25 years at the

Maimonides Hospital, where she retired.

She will be greatly missed by her husband Cosford of 64 years, and children Margaret (Charles), Cosford Jr, Evadney, Clifford and by her grandchildren; Jeremy,

Jason, Jomar, Alexis and Nyles.

Also by her sister-in-law Beverley White and daughter-in-law Ica.

Elaine will also be greatly missed by her niece, nephews as well as her many friends.

A private burial service will take place on June 2, 2022 at 14:00 at Jardins Urgel Bourgie, 3955 Chem. de la Côte-de-Liesse, Saint-Laurent, QC H4N 2N6

An intimate family gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate the life of Elaine.

Rhona “Jean” Hyacinth Hitchman

August 28, 1942- May 5, 2022

Rhona “Jean” Hyacinth Hitchman passed on Thursday May 5, 2022 at the age of 79 at the Anna Laberge Hospital in Chateauguay. Born on August 28, 1942 in Old Harbour St. Catherine, Jamaica to Lillian Williams and Albert Hitchman.

Rhona was the mother to five children, Carl (deceased) Bruce, Annmarie, Anthony (deceased) and Reginald Jr. Grandmother of nine, Great Grandmother of one. Sister of Kenieth, Leslie (deceased),George, Trevor, Sam, Glen (deceased), Frank, Berron (deceased), Ina and Beverly. Aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Viewing for the late Rhona Hitchman will take place on Friday, June 10, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Alexandre Nicole Complexe Funeraire, 96 Boulvard St Jean Baptiste, Chateauguay.

Funeral service on Saturday June 11th….viewing from 10:00 to 12:00 noon

Service from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m.

Internment at Urgel Bourgie, 8145 Chemin de Chambly, St Hubert. Reception to follow at the Funeral Parlour after burial.

Corey Dean Riley

departed 2003

Proverbs 2:8.: “He guards the paths of justice, And preserves the way of His saints”

Remembered by Ava Harriott

Bernadette Wendy Bonas

Sunrise March 30th, 1948 – Sunset April 18th, 2022

It is with the utmost sorrow and deepest sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Bernadette Wendy Bonas. Fondly known as Wendy, she passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on April 18, 2022. Her brief, yet intense, battle with cancer showed her resilience, strength and determination.

The loving wife of Vibert Brewster, proud and devoted mother to Max Bazile and Leslie-Ann Bonas (deceased), dear step-mother to Cheryl Ballantyne, Gary, Garvin, Heather Brewster, mother in love to Stephanie Bazile, adored Nana of Amina, Asante, Assyria and Ahmaud, sister of Maureen Samuel (deceased); cousin of the Bonas’ and Samuels’, cousin and best friend of Eutrice Belfon and Esla Bonas, cherished by many nieces, nephews and god children, extended family, and precious friends. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Wendy loved to love people. She had a compassionate and generous spirit that extended to all who knew her. She especially loved and thrived in her role as Nana. She treasured her grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. Known for her outstanding skills in the kitchen, creating delicious meals were one of her many passions. Feeding and serving people was her virtue. She also loved collecting African art, watching episodes of Coronation Street, reading novels and her Bible as well as gardening. She was extremely proud of her beautiful plants and enjoyed putting them on display.

She will be lovingly remembered as classy, stylish, warm hearted, kind and feisty. A joker, and straight shooter with an infectious laugh. Wendy, Mommy, Mum, Nana, Auntie you will be greatly missed. You left an enormous imprint in our hearts and your legacy and impact will forever be treasured. May you rest in perfect peace in the arms of the Heavenly Father.

We will always love you.

Earl McKenzie Ford aka Ravi

Nov. 11, 1945 – May 31, 2022

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Earl McKenzie Ford. Better known as Ravi, who lost his battle with cancer on May 31, 2022.

He was born on November 11, 1945 in Port of Spain Trinidad, and lived in Montreal Canada for the last 52 years.

He leaves behind his wife Lucie St Jaques and his two children Kim MacInnis and Mathew Gannon. He was also a grandfather to Kylee, T’kezron, T’zaryah, and a great grandfather to Kajah.

He was also a brother to Maxine Hebron, Hugo Ford, and Rawle Ford.