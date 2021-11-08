Nemesis Video Game Lounge: training future coders and providing fun for all

Tech skills, coupled with a passion for education and empowering are some of the motivating factors that pushed Shaundel Celestin to start Nemesis Video Game Lounge, a family enterprise that she runs together with her husband.

The place provides coding classes for students ages between 8-18 as well as a virtual reality experiences that includes games for the entire family, video game birthday parties, private gaming nights and virtual reality events for corporations and individuals

“Around 15 years ago I remember seeing my brother and his friends hanging out around the depanneur, he was 16 at the time,” Shaundel

explains to the CONTACT. “I asked if they have somewhere to be and they said no, they were just hanging around. I thought to myself, that I could create a safe space for them, where parents would know where they are, and they would be doing something fun and constructive. And that’s how Nemesis was born.”

Since then, the company has made leaps from a gaming centre to offering coding lessons across the year and also ubiquitous virtual reality experiences for both individuals and corporates.

Their new space, located at Pointe Claire Plaza, is sectioned into two areas, one being a video game lounge for those interested in gaming to play either competitively or for leisure.

The second area houses the coding academy, which previously only offered classes during the summer but due to increase demands, that training program is now being offered year-round.

Nemesis Video Game Lounge also has an after-school program on Tuesdays and Thursdays offering students to sharpen their coding skills. Their Saturday classes are fully booked.

As the demand for coders increases around the world, some universities have started their own coding camps offering courses through continuing education programs and partnering with industry expert .

“In, 2030 there is going to be a 77% increase in demand for tech than we have today,” Shaundel says. “So, putting your kids in at nine years old means by the time they’re 18 they are well on their way to having a successful career in technology. They’ll be able to solve problems in the future and I think that’s really something I love about it.”

While coding and tech-related courses are usually expensive, Nemesis has been partnering with organisations such as the West Island Black Community Association and Pierrefonds Community Project who have come in as sponsors to help them offer scholarships to future coders who currently do not have means to pay for the training.

Shaundel says they are still looking for partners to support their initiatives. And points potential investors to their website https://www.nemesislan.ca for more information:

Find Nemesis Video Game Lounge at Plaza Pointe-Claire Suite: 245L Pointe-Claire, QC, Canada, QC H9S 4L3