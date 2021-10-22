Join Martin Albino and Golden Stars for a Holiday musical treat

As the city prepares to explore new ways to celebrate in this post pandemic period, Martin Albino and the Golden Stars Steel Orchestra have a holiday treat is in store for Montrealers.

The annual event, which had to be shelved for the past year due to the COVID crisis, was recently given the green-light by the City of LaSalle to bring back some holiday cheers to the community on Sunday, November 21.

This year, iconic arranger and music maestro Albino is preparing a special musical extravaganza to be delivered by his group of intrepid seniors in the Golden Stars and of course, himself on the steelpan and keyboards as well as a lineup of exciting community performers.

So they are inviting all music-lovers to the Centre Henri Lemieux at 764 Edouard Street in LaSalle ( you can also get there with the 109 bus from the Angrignon metro) for enjoy an evening of music and holiday warmth. It runs from 6PM to 8PM

The entrance fee is an affordable $!5 and there will be a cash bar.