“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Dr. M.L. King

I have made the decision to boycott all activities organized during the 2024 Black History Month by any organization, company, or institution that has faced credible complaints of anti-black racism in 2023, regardless of whether they are public or private. This includes any activity by the current provincial government that fails to acknowledge systemic racism or any other form of racism beyond considering it, as Quebec minister for the fight against racism describes, a “minor inconvenience” in the lives of Black people in this province.

My decision stems from a recent incident that shook me to my core. On November 21, 2023, a White man attacked four young Black girls, using racial slurs, and wielding an axe and a knife while telling them to “go back where they came from”! Initially, the victims’ pleas for justice were dismissed by the Terrebonne Police Department, but after the intervention of the Red Coalition, an investigation began. Three weeks later, the victims were contacted by an investigator, and ten days after that, one of their neighbors was charged with attempted murder. In this affair, the Red Coalition believes that the Terrebonne police engaged in racial under-policing, treating the victims as unworthy and not adequately responding to their victimization. We have requested that the incident be treated as an anti-Black hate crime by the Chief Provincial Prosecutor’s office.

“We must remember that progress requires sacrifice. We cannot expect to dismantle systems of oppression without challenging our own comfort and privilege.” Prof. Derrick Bell

As we draw closer to the commemoration of Black History Month in the coming month, I find myself grappling with a sense of disquiet. Some Black residents of Montreal and Quebec will participate in grand events, capturing moments with individuals who, unfortunately, have either been active and passive participants in or silent observers of, the systemic oppression endured by numerous Black individuals in this province.

Given the persistent refusal of the Legault government to acknowledge the existence of systemic racism in our province, coupled with the outcry against anti-Black racism by numerous city of Montreal employees, the challenge to the Yergeau decision concerning discriminatory traffic stops, the SPVM Director’s resistance to implementing a moratorium on “interpellations,” and a host of other instances of anti-Black racism ranging from educational institutions to hockey arenas last year, it is imperative that we remain cognizant of the continuous oppression endured by Black individuals in Quebec. From parents to students, city workers in Montreal, and professionals across various fields in both public and private sectors, I, along with the Red Coalition, have offered guidance and support to all in 2023.

Last year, the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) and the City of Montreal took it upon themselves to raise the Pan African flag to inaugurate Black History Month. This performative symbolic gesture was carried out without seeking consultation from the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA) in Montreal, the rightful custodians of the flag. Upon discussing this glaring omission with one of the organizers, it became apparent that there was a lack of awareness about the mere existence of the UNIA in Montreal since 1919, and its profound history of resistance against anti-Black racism in this province.

In his insightful quote above, Derrick Bell emphasizes the crucial role of sacrifice in achieving progress. To effectively dismantle deeply entrenched systems of oppression, it is imperative that we recognize the need to confront our own comfort and privilege. It is all too easy to remain complacent and unaware of the injustices that permeate our surroundings. However, genuine progress necessitates acknowledging the discomfort and unease that accompany the dismantling of oppressive structures.

This process requires us to critically examine our own positions of privilege and actively engage in efforts to foster a more equitable society for everyone. By courageously challenging our comfort zones and acknowledging our privilege, we actively contribute to the collective fight against oppression, thereby paving the way for a more just and inclusive world.

This year, it is time to break free from this cycle of oppression and refrain from participating in spaces that do not value us. Until they demonstrate respect and fairness, let’s stay out of those spaces and keep the oppressors out of ours.