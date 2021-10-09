“Reflect upon your present blessings, of which every man has many, not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some.” Charles Dickens

It’s the Thanksgiving season, and even though we’re in the midst of a pandemic, not to mention the struggles of everyday life,

Let’s talk about gratitude.

What does it mean to be grateful?

Gratitude is an everyday practice; it’s not just something centered around a particular holiday.

Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today and creates hope for tomorrow.

Remember: Riches don’t come from your abundance of worldly goods, but from a contented mind and inner peace. Acknowledging your blessings is key to victorious living.

We have so much to be grateful for, and when we don’t acknowledge the abundance that surrounds us on a regular basis, we tend to believe that we’re lacking or that we’re missing out on something.

We need to be grateful for the blessings that we have in front of us. A moment of gratitude can make such a difference in your attitude.

Plant seeds of love, joy, peace, kindness, hope, patience, faith, forgiveness and gratitude; it will all come back to you in great abundance.

And remember to…

Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good, for his steadfast love endures forever – Psalm 136:1

Gratitude is the open door to abundance. Gratitude turns what we have into enough.

“He is a wise man who does not grieve for the things which he has not, but rejoices for those which he has.” – Epictetus

Are you a grateful person?

Today, choose to be thankful and remember your blessings!

And know that… We should not only count our blessings, but we should also make all of our blessings count.

Take the time to appreciate what’s in front of you. We take so much for granted; we need to have an attitude of gratitude.

Acknowledging your blessings is key to a happy and peaceful life.

Thank the Lord with a grateful heart!

Blessings to you! Bev ☺