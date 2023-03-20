Dr. Oliver Jones celebrated at Dawson College

On Friday, March 10th, Dawson College concluded its Black History Month 2023 festivities by honoring legendary Montreal jazz pianist Dr. Oliver Jones.

The event was a resounding success with representatives from the college and the community in attendance.

Sean Henry, host of CBC Radio morning show was master of ceremonies of the evening.

Ms. Maeve Muldowney the dean of the Continuing Education and Community Services department officially welcomed everyone and spoke about Oliver Jones contributions to our society as well as Dawson’s connections to the community.

Mr. Alex Adrien, president of the Quebec Board of Black Educators (QBBE) spoke about the long history and partnership that has existed between the QBBE and Dawson. He also referred to the QBBE’s the DaCosta-Hall summer school, which has been held at Dawson for over 50 years and said that he hopes the partnership between his organization and the college will continue for many years to come.

Ariel Marshall, student and president of the Legacy Club at the college, spoke of the impact that Oliver Jones has had on her live and how he inspired her to give back. Volunteer students from the college and the musical band from the Union United Church provided entertainment.

Oliver Jones then took to the stage and spoke about his illustrious career locally and internationally. He then took question from many students in the audience.

But the highlight of the evening was when Dr. Jones took to the piano and delighted the audience with a great performance.

It was announced that a scholarship in the name of Dr. Oliver Jones would be created at Dawson College. The recipient will be a student planning to attend or is presently enrolled at the school.

The scholarship is a joint initiative of the Dr. Oliver Jones Music and Community Outreach (organizers of the annual fundraising golf tournament) and the Quebec Board of Black Educators.

Simeon Pompey, a teacher at Dawson College said that he is very proud of the support from the entire community at and the many individuals and community organizations who came to show their support for this Canadian and international legend.

The event was held a few days prior to announcement at the 2023 Junos that Dr. Jones would be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

It was made possible with the help from the Dawson College Campus Life and Leadership department in collaboration with the Legacy Club, the Community Recreation and Leadership Training program, Dawson College Communication, and other departments within the college.