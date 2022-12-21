Capturing moments at Studio Experience S&P

Nompumelelo Moyo (LJI)

Meet Matisha Peters, the lady behind Studio Experience S & P whose flair for interior design and aesthetics guarantees those looking for picture perfect special moments a memorable experience highlighted by a unique studio themed setup.

She has made the Pointe-Claire based business, which was started this year March the go-to place for her primary clients, photographers who use the space for work.

Peters says she saw an opportunity to provide not just studio space but a setup studio, once she realised that a lot of photographers struggled to find appropriate space for their work.

And with her state of the art designs and customized setups, photographers are relieved of the burden finding props for photo shoots.

She says also that she does her best to ensure that studio at an affordable price.

Peters point out also that the space is not just for the photographers but is available to anyone who wants to arrange a photo-shoot for special occasions, for that, she has a list of photographers on hand.

Peters says as unique as Studio Experience S & P is, it is not without its challenges, pointing out that it is not new, meaning she has competition.

However, she believes can survive in this competitive environment because, as she puts it “I’m bringing out my own twist to the industry.”

She hopes her setup ideas can convince more photographers to opt for her services.

These days she says her biggest concern is “getting her name out there” which has not been easy.

Ultimately, she says, her vision is to set up a few more studios across Montreal.

But she knows that in order for her business to grows that level, it needs not only to be known but also earn the trust and respect of clients.

Peters currently has a Christmas themed setup in her studio and invites to book their session now.

Studio Experience S&P 15 Ave. Cartier #100 Pointe Claire, H9S 4R5

514 558 9050 (studioexperiencesp@gmail.com)