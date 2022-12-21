Miller continues to drive Valentino’s forward

Nestled at the corner of Sherbrooke and Girouard street sits Valentino’s Beauty Supply Store. It boasts of being one of the oldest Black owned businesses in Montreal.

There, Montrealers can find an array of hair and beauty supplies as well as Caribbean themed clothes and accessories. And of late, he has been carrying a line of spices, condiments, drinks, snacks and delicacies from Jamaica.

For many loyal customers, the little store is a haven when preparing for the big community events or looking a piece of nostalgia from the islands.

Truth is, for owner Valentine Miller popularly known as Valentino, it was never in his to plans to venture out there as an entrepreneur.

He was gainfully employed at Kraft foods in the 90’s and just at the advent of the millennium the company decided to move his department to Texas, and this meant Valentino would have to uproot and move south into the states. This plan was not one he would think twice about declining.

“I never wanted to live in the States,” he maintains a steady gaze as he speaks. “Since high school when I first had the opportunity after talking to my principal in Jamaica, I never liked the idea of going there. And so even years later I decided I wouldn’t go and work there. And so that left me without a job.”

For Valentino it would be the first time he was going to be unemployed, but he thought the process of getting another job would be fairly easy. But after a barrage of rejection letters, he came to a heart-breaking conclusion.

“They don’t give Black people jobs as easily in this country.”

With a pending mortgage and constant bills, he had to find a quick way to pivot and keep afloat. He decided to try his hand at business in his native Jamaica and after he got over the growing pains, he managed to set up a goods and hardware store. Unfortunately, it wasn’t long before a bandit robbed him and took everything he made, in an instant.

“I had to come back with about 3000$ which for a person with a family isn’t much. So, I had to think about how I could make that $3000 become three or four times more.”

And he thought about starting a business in Montreal, at least he knew the chances of him getting robbed would be slimmer. And armed with his $3000 he partnered with a fellow entrepreneur and started his first business on Sherbrooke Street opposite NDG Park.

He moved to his present location where he has been for the past 15 years.

“I’ve learned to go with the flow, and I realized to survive I need to involve others so that we help each other manage and help uplift each other,” he explains.

“When I got into this space, I knew I needed to have complementing businesses that would ensure constant traffic in the shop.”

And so, he got a barber and a hair stylist to share the space, by doing this he ensured sales from the clients of both partners. He equates his ability to pivot to not only his training in business but his in built.

“I don’t quit easy,” he maintains.

According to Valentino, the worst shaking was the period just after the pandemic.

“When all of the government relief dried out, my rent increased, and I didn’t have much business coming in.”

As a long time member of the MCSO and a tireless community advocate, what pains Valentino most is what he feels is the lack of support from many in his community.

“They’d rather go elsewhere than come and buy their hair products here, some people feel like buying from me is enriching me and they don’t want me to profit from their dollar. But you see if we come together and unite my success is your success.”

He says since the pandemic he has had to add some variety in what he sells. These days, the hair and beauty products are now accompanied by the Caribbean spices and snacks along with the items of clothing on his shelves.

Always optimistic, Valentino looks forward with determination saying that, even though things may get grim, he continues to hope for better days ahead.

Valentino’s is at 5480 Rue Sherbrooke O, Montréal, QC H4A 1V9, Canada. 514 485 5225