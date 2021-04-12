BTW’s Artist Mentorship Program can help you towards a career in theatre

Black Theatre Workshop’s Artist Mentorship Program is one of the most respected of its kind across Canada.

Over the years dozens of emerging artists have benefited from this seven-month training program that in many instances have served as a launching pad for their careers on stage and screen.

The program guides participant through a series of industry disciplines such as acting, directing, playwriting, design, stage management and theatre administration.

The aim ultimately is to prepare a cadre of emerging professionals to position themselves to take their place in the theatre and creative industry.

The call is out this year for candidates to participate in BTW’s 2021 AMP.

Those most likely to make the cut are usually candidates actively seeking a professional career in theatre and have education or equivalent experience on a community or professional level.

Also Candidates must be a Canadian citizen or landed immigrant. Artists who are Black or identify as being Black are strongly encouraged to submit and will be given priority, however candidates from all cultural backgrounds will be respectively considered. Candidates must submit their applications by email before May 1, 2021.

Info: mentorship@blacktheatreworkshop.ca