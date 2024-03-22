Unveiling Althea-Seaman Linear Park

In a ceremony on Wednesday, February 28, the Althea-Seaman Linear Park was unveiled, a serene stretch tracing the banks of the Boudrias River near 100th Avenue, where the Seaman family once called home. family members and close friends commemorated the legacy of the late Althea Seaman, a devoted volunteer whose indelible mark on Laval’s community fabric remains palpable.

Seaman’s journey began as a teacher in Dominica before she ventured to Canada in 1959 as part of a program recruiting West Indian domestic workers. In 1983, Althea Seaman founded the Association of the Black Community of Ville Laval, marking a significant milestone as the first association of its kind in Laval. Through this organization, she orchestrated various activities aimed at fostering unity among diverse communities.

Additionally, Seaman dedicated her time as a volunteer and actively participated in numerous local community organizations, leaving an indelible mark on the societal fabric of Laval. Her unwavering commitment to community service was recognized in 2012 by the National Assembly of Quebec, and she was also bestowed with the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for her outstanding contributions.

The family of the late Laval volunteer and some friends were gathered to celebrate this heritage that will mark the minds of the citizens of the municipality forever.

“My mother could never have imagined this,” said Hazel Seaman, daughter of the honored Lavalloise. She came to Caribbean Canada in 1959. She had a lot of challenges and persevered. She worked hard to create a life of possibilities for herself and her family. She wanted to help others to have these possibilities too.