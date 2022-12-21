MCity Solo offers ‘In My Feels’ as an alternative

Sometimes when a melody or a fragment of a hook starts turning in M-city Solo’s mind, he hops onto the worldwide web and combs through thousands of catalogues from producers around the world until he finds the sound he is looking for.

“The internet is a great tool, I go on there and sample different sounds till I find what I am looking for,” he explains to the CONTACT.

This time the Montrealer stuck his toe into the deep end and tapped into his feelings and emotions and created the E.P “In My Feels” it is different from anything he’s ever put out.

He stretches his capacity as an artist not only by sharing emotionally but also he sings as well as raps on the E.P.

Often the gambit in hip-hop is about having had hitting raps about tough and grimy subjects but M-city reckons that emotions from relationships that are a part of life can be included in hip-hop.

“Hip-hop is often tough with hard core raps but I am diverse as an artist and I want to express all that,” he says.

In My Feels, according to him, is a diamond in the rough that shines through the current trends of the Hip Hop style. The project’s theme is a look at the modern-day toxic relationship. Track by track tells stories of reflection, romance, love, and the usual pride that gets in the way.

The first song, ‘Like I Do,’ tells a story of regret when you realize what you had, but it’s too late. With a great flow, catchy hook, and melodious beat behind it, Solo is stepping out of his comfort zone and delivering a retrospective hit for the cuffing season.

The second track, “Give It To Me,” sees M-City Solo showcase his vocal talents to another level with a catchy 90s-styled R&B chorus and provocative lyrics. It feels like the modern-day “one more chance,” although it’s a sexy record.

Solo says the story behind it is that we usually try to solve our problems with sex instead of getting to the source of the issue.

The third song, “Let Me Go,” featuring Buni Kor, is doing just that; Solo dives into the relationship’s fundamental problem, communication. It delivers heavy-hitting reflective lyrics like, “You wanted me to treat you like I did when I just met you,” with Buni Kor lending his flawless vocals, ear-candy harmonies, and M-city SOLO’s catchy lyrics. It has the makings of a classic.

The last song, “Lately,” sums up the entire EP by comparing the modern relationship to a popped balloon, cut short of its rise because of a “snag.” Symbolizing how relationships rarely reach their full potential because of minor issues we let grow into major ones

Again, in taking advantage of the internet his marketing strategy is mostly all online, he has a website which user can access via his QR code or visiting the site mcitysolo.com. Here, listeners can get a chance to enjoy the E.P and his catalogue as well as buy exclusive merchandise such as t-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirts.

He is optimistic about the next year and hopes to have more shows not just in Canada but globally.

“I am definitely going to be looking to doing shows next year,” he says.

As it stands his music has listenership across Canada, the Caribbean, Africa and Europe.

“A DJ from Sweden took up slow wine and remixed it and now its spins over there (Europe).”

More information on m-city solo visit: https://mcitysolo.com/