Jean-François Kacou: From Strategic Visionary to Historic Mayoral Candidate

Born in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Jean-François Kacou has built an extraordinary path that now places him at the center of Montréal’s political stage. After studies in mathematics in Bordeaux, followed by business and management, he came to Canada in 2012. His early years were spent as a consultant and strategic advisor, working with organizations such as Afrique Expansion Inc.

Arriving in a new country as an immigrant, Kacou faced the same challenges that many newcomers know well: adapting to a new culture, building a professional network, and proving himself in environments where few leaders looked like him. Instead of being discouraged, he transformed those obstacles into fuel for his journey. Step by step, he carved out opportunities, proving his capacity to lead, innovate, and inspire in every role he took on.

In 2019, Kacou became Executive Director of the City of Percé in the Gaspé region. His mandate was bold: reimagine the municipality through sustainability, innovation, and strategic development. Under his leadership, Percé introduced a tourism royalty, established a school of permaculture in Val-d’Espoir, and even built an eco-conscious street paved with asphalt mixed with recycled plastic in collaboration with the ÉTS, Université Laval, and Consulchem. These initiatives transformed Percé into a recognized model for sustainable development. His work earned the Gaspésie Environmental Excellence Award, and national recognition as a finalist for both Young Executive of Quebec (ARISTA) and Executive Manager of the Year in 2022.

In February 2023, his contributions were highlighted at the Senate of Canada during Black History Month, where Senator Amina Gerba acknowledged him as a leader shaping communities through innovation and inclusivity. Later that year, Kacou was named Executive Director of Ensemble Montréal, where he played a key role in governance and oversaw the adoption of the party’s constitution, which remains in effect today.

Beyond his executive roles, Kacou is also a mentor and educator. A Chartered Director (ASC), he trains executives in governance and complexity management at the Université de Montréal’s School of Public Health and the Collège des administrateurs de sociétés at Université Laval. He is co-author of L’État du Québec 2022 with a chapter on employment and collaboration, and author of the book Le Parcours, published by Performance Édition.

Today, Jean-François Kacou takes on his most high-profile role: Leader of Futur Montréal and the party’s official candidate for mayor in the November 2025 municipal election. His appointment makes history as the first Afro-Canadian ever to be named leader of a municipal party and candidate for mayor in Montréal’s history.

Joel DeBellefeuille, co-founder and Executive Director of Futur Montréal, calls this moment a turning point: “This is not just about leadership. This is about writing a new chapter in Montréal’s political history. Jean-François Kacou brings unmatched experience, vision, and credibility. With him at the helm, Futur Montréal is ready to redefine the future of this city.”

For Kacou, this is more than a political nomination; it is the culmination of an extraordinary personal journey. From Abidjan to Bordeaux, from Percé to Montréal, from consultant to author to political leader, his trajectory reflects resilience, perseverance, and the belief that representation matters. His story demonstrates that with vision and determination, the barriers of the past can give way to a new future.

Jean-François Kacou represents proven leadership with tangible results in both small communities and big-city politics. He embodies diversity and inclusion, breaking historic barriers in Montréal’s political landscape. Most importantly, he offers a vision for the city built on pragmatic solutions, fairness, and bold new ideas. For Montréal’s Black and immigrant communities, his candidacy is not only historic, it is a powerful signal that representation and leadership at the highest level are now a reality.

This historic nomination sets the stage for one of the most exciting municipal elections Montréal has ever seen. With Jean-François Kacou at the helm of Futur Montréal, the campaign will not only be about politics, but about vision, renewal, and breaking new ground in the city’s history.

The months ahead promise bold debates, fresh ideas, and a chance for citizens to re-imagine the future of their city. Montréalers should expect nothing less than a dynamic and transformative election season. Stay tuned – this is only the beginning.