ALL IN: Live Recording Concert at Resurrection Centre

Music has become an integral part of the experience at Resurrection Center Church in Lachine.

And so much of it revolves around a pool of talented of Montreal musicians and has helped to build the music ministry into a formidable musical force in the city.

On May 27, Montrealers get an opportunity to enjoy and share in the glory of the music flowing out of Resurrection Centre’s Worship and Arts ministry at their All In concert, which doubles as a live recording session.In a statement, Simona McDonald, one of the long-serving members of the music ministry says the concert will be an opportunity to present the creative works of this group of up and coming writers to the world.

McDonald states that the event will also be an opportunity for Montrealers to experience what goes on at the church from Sunday to Sunday and more importantly, to see that “the praise and worship ministry at the Resurrection Center is no joke.”

The album, which will be titled the Resurrection Center “All In” Worship Experience will offer a free-flow of gospel and Christian contemporary music.

The All In Concert will be at Resurrection Centre Church, 1850 Rue Saint-Antoine, Lachine, QC H8S 1V4 Info.: (514) 469-2408