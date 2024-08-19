A love letter to Nigeria from Bola’s Cuisine in Chateauguay

Since her arrival in Canada almost twenty years ago, Bola has been cooking her way through festivals, parties and private events all while nursing a dream of having her own restaurant to showcase the diversity of Nigerian cuisine.

Now, on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Bola’s Cuisine, Bola is excited to celebrate twelve months of success and learning. She invited the CONTACT to the restaurant to sample the culinary delights and share her journey into entrepreneurship.

“It hasn’t been easy, but this is my dream,” she says.

Bola, like most migrants came to Canada, with the hope for a better life. She was seeking refuge from turmoil in her country and wanted a safer and more stable life for her and her family.

For years, Bola juggled multiple jobs as she saved up for her dream. She studied the intricacies of the restaurant business as it related to Montreal. Growing up in Nigeria, her mother was a well-known restauranteur, and she grew up lending a helping hand and cooking some of the dishes. She recalls the bustling energy in the restaurant as people would come from various towns to enjoy the delicious food.

“People who heard about the food from others would come from far to eat there. So, it’s there that I learned about food and how to cook and it just became a passion for me,” she explains.

In Canada, it was hard for her to stay away from the kitchen. She started by making food for individuals and soon it became events and parties. She even had a stand at the Chateauguay Food Festival for the past few years. Her food gained a loyal following with patrons eager to sample her jollof, egusi soup, fish among others. The events and festivals didn’t only give her experience but grew her client base. But as the demand increased, she soon found it hard to meet all the needs as an individual caterer. And so, a year ago, she opened the doors of Bola’s Cuisine

The name Bola, which is also her name, means honour and her hope is that her food can honour the rich culinary heritage of Nigeria. She says that food is more than just sustenance, but it also brings together, it also heals and it also comforts.

“We have food that we give to women who are pregnant – like pepe soup that helps them through the duration of their pregnancy. Some foods are for children that help the strengthening of their bones,” she says. “Different foods have different purposes, there’s rice we eat at weddings and food for new mothers and so on. Food is a way to connect and share stories.”

The menu at Bola’s Cuisine is laden with a wide assortment of Nigerian delicacies that offer a sensory journey through the country’s diverse states. Bola says her motivation is not just fueled by her passion but even her children. Her daughter Priscilla came in during our interview and ensured everything was well placed for the pictures. She also expressed her admiration for her mother for all she has done and continues to do.

Bola hopes to expand her restaurant in the coming years and hopes that the economy will allow as the past few months have been a bit challenging. Because she has chosen not to compromise on the quality of her ingredients, she notes that lately the costs have increased. She hopes the government in Quebec can help young entrepreneurs weather the current economic storms so they can continue pushing their enterprises.

Bola’s Cuisine is located on 79 Boulevard d’Anjou in Chateauguay and is open everyday except Monday, when Bola takes time to recharge and spend time with her family.