Self-care means different things to different people. Are you feeling tired, overwhelmed, or just stressed out? Life can be hectic at times. No doubt, the struggle is real.

That’s why your mental, spiritual and physical health should always be a priority.

The question is…

Have you been taking care of yourself? Have you been taking the time to check in on how you’re doing?

Remember:

If your cup is empty, you’ll have nothing to offer anyone. Give yourself permission to pause, reflect and practice self-care.

We only get one chance at this gift called life, and we need to cherish it.

Health is considered the new wealth.

So…

Permit yourself to rest when you’re tired. Take some time to refresh and renew your body, mind, and spirit, and then you’ll be able to move forward with clarity, strength, and vitality.

Unplug from social media for a day.

Take a vacation day and do absolutely nothing.

Don’t get caught up in the hustle and bustle of life; remember to live in the moment and reflect on your blessings.

We spend so much time doing and very little time just being and appreciating.

Allow God to restore, heal, replenish and refocus your mind.

Matthew 11:28 says, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.”

Rest and self-care are so important. Self-care has to be deliberate.

Schedule your quiet time, your fun time, and your exercise. Decide to make healthier food choices, drink more water and take some time to be still.

Create healthy boundaries and keep in mind that might include limiting your time with the toxic and negative people in your life, and remember it’s okay to say “NO.”

Self-care includes scheduling that doctor, dental, or even a mental health appointment that you’ve been putting off.

Many illnesses are preventable, and you know the old saying prevention is better than cure.

These things may seem basic, but sometimes you have to get back to the basics. You’re so busy being busy that you forget you cannot run on an empty tank.

So…

Don’t neglect yourself and begin to practice intentional self-care.

If you don’t take care of yourself, who will?

The best gift you can give yourself is taking care of your spirit, mind, and body.

Decide to make healthy living a priority. Take time to recharge and take time to heal.

Know your worth, invest in yourself and start showing yourself some LOVE!

Bev