TOTC and Rise Montréal Festivals Unite

Rosie Awori – Local Journalism Initiative The long-running Taste of the Caribbean Festival returns to Montreal’s Old Port from July 9 to 12, bringing a new addition to one of the city’s premier celebrations of Caribbean culture.

For the first time, Rise Montréal will join Taste of the Caribbean, creating a combined festival experience that will feature Caribbean cuisine, artisan vendors, cultural activities, and an expanded live entertainment lineup. The partnership brings two popular events together in one location, offering festival-goers more programming while maintaining free access to the main festival grounds.

Each evening, the Rise Montréal concert zone will spotlight a different musical theme. Opening night on July 9 celebrates Creole culture with performances by Chris Combette, Wesli Band, and Black Parents. Friday shifts to Latin rhythms with New York-based DJ Camilo, while Saturday features reggae headliners including Jamaican recording artist Duane Stephenson and Juno Award-winning performer Mikey Dangerous. The festival concludes Sunday with a soca celebration headlined by Barbadian star Alison Hinds.

More than just a festival, the event serves as a celebration of Caribbean heritage and its lasting contribution to Montreal’s multicultural landscape. From July 9 to 12, visitors will have the opportunity to experience the music, flavors, and traditions that continue to connect generations and bring communities together.

The addition of Rise Montréal represents a new chapter for the festival and a renewed focus on international talent. “We wanted to expand and bring back international artists to the Taste of the Caribbean Festival. Teaming up with the RISE team out of Barbados was the perfect collaboration to bring an authentic experience,” said organizers. With that vision in mind, festival-goers can expect four days of music, culture, and Caribbean hospitality this July in Montreal’s Old Port.