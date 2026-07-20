She Takes Her Seat Builds a Community Where Women’s Voices Matter

Rosie Awori – Montreal Community Contact – Local Journalism Initiative

When educator and publisher Latoya Belfon John brought together a group of women for the first She Takes Her Seat gathering in Montreal, she was responding to what she sees as a growing need: intentional spaces where women can grow alongside one another through literature and meaningful conversation.

For Belfon John, the movement was born out of a need she saw in the lives of women around her.

“I think the gap is that many women are building, leading, mothering, working, creating and carrying so much, but there are not enough intentional spaces where they can sit down, think deeply, be challenged and be poured into,” she said to the CONTACT.

“We have networking events. We have brunches. We have panels. But I wanted to create something that felt more intimate, thoughtful and meaningful. A room where women are not just exchanging business cards, but exchanging wisdom, stories, ideas and perspective.”

The inaugural event held on June 19 drew inspiration from entrepreneur Emma Grede’s bestselling book Start With Yourself, bringing women together for an elevated dinner experience centered on reflection and connection.

Supported by sponsors including BMO, Labworks Publishing, Wanda Kagan, Arise Natural Products, and Schere Essentials, the evening reflected Belfon John’s desire to create an experience as intentional as the conversations taking place around the table.

While books are at the centre of each gathering, Belfon John is quick to point out that She Takes Her Seat is far from a traditional book club.

“I chose books because they give us language for things we are already living through,” she explained. “A powerful book can open up a conversation that women may not have known how to start on their own.”

An award-winning entrepreneur, four-time bestselling author and founder of Labworks Publishing, Belfon John says she has always been fascinated by how successful people think, make decisions and build lasting legacies. This passion for learning shapes every aspect of the experience.

“The book is the catalyst, not the whole experience,” she said. “We ask, ‘What does this mean for the way I live, lead, build and show up?’ Yes, we’ll toast with champagne. Yes, the table will be beautiful. But we’ll also be learning strategies along the way.”

The movement’s name speaks to a message Belfon John believes resonates with many women.

“It is about taking that seat wherever your presence is required. It is not only about a table or even a chair. It is about being bold and confident in any space, conversation, room or decision-making process that you are a part of.”

For Belfon John, finding her own seat has been a journey of embracing both the opportunities she has today and the aspirations she continues to pursue.

“Finding my seat has meant learning to work with what I have,” she said. “Whether I am in the seat I occupy today or the one I am still preparing for, I am still a woman with vision, purpose and something valuable to contribute.”

The response to the movement has been swift. Within days of launching, She Takes Her Seat attracted more than 100 followers on social media, and just one reel garnered more than 30,000 views, sparking widespread curiosity and prompting women to inquire about future gatherings.

Belfon John is already planning the next event for the fall, but she says the focus extends far beyond building a calendar of gatherings.

“The goal is not just to host another event,” she said. “The real goal is to ask: What piece of knowledge do women need to move to the next level? What piece of literature can open that conversation? Every detail matters: the book, the room, the table, the conversation, the food, the energy and the atmosphere. I want women to leave feeling they were part of something that stays with them.”

As interest continues to grow, Belfon John hopes She Takes Her Seat will become more than a literary gathering. She envisions it as a movement that equips women with the confidence to embrace opportunities, contribute boldly and recognize that their voices belong wherever their purpose leads them.

“I want women to recognize the value of their voice, their perspective and their presence,” she said. “Taking your seat is about deciding that you already belong in the rooms connected to your purpose, your gifts and your next level of growth.”