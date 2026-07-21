Playmas Launches Lit Roots to Keep Stories Alive

Rosie Awori – Montreal Community Contact – Local Journalism Initiative

“Stories are more than memories. They are evidence of who we have been, reflections of who we are, and blueprints for who we can become.”

For program manager Latoya Belfon, those words capture the vision behind Lit Roots: Caribbean English Literature & Cultural Action Program, a new initiative by Playmas Montreal Cultural Association made possible through funding from the Government of Canada.

Building on the success of Playmas’ Roots of English Black Arts and Literature program, Lit Roots seeks to preserve, celebrate and strengthen Caribbean literary heritage while bringing together youth, adults, seniors and families through literature, storytelling, oral histories, creative writing and cultural engagement. The initiative invites participants to explore stories that deepen their understanding of Caribbean history, identity, resilience and community while ensuring those stories continue to be shared with future generations.

“We want this program to become a catalyst for cultural preservation,” Belfon told the CONTACT. “It is our responsibility to pass on our traditions, language, history and stories so that future generations don’t simply inherit our culture—they take ownership of preserving it.”

The program is built around several major initiatives.

Generations in Conversation will bring together elders, parents and youth to discuss Force Ripe, the acclaimed novel by Caribbean author Cindy McKenzie, creating space for meaningful conversations across generations and encouraging participants to reflect on shared experiences of identity, migration and belonging.

Lit Roots Legacy Conversations is documenting oral histories and community discussions exploring literature, language, traditions, migration, food and the experiences that have shaped Caribbean identity in Quebec. The podcasts were recorded and featured respected community voices including acclaimed novelist Nigel Thomas, educator and cultural advocate Akil Alleyne, and other leaders, authors, historians and storytellers whose experiences will become part of a lasting community archive.

Beginning in August, The Stories Between Us: Where Literature Connects Us and New Stories Begin will offer five in-person and five virtual workshops that combine literary analysis with creative writing. Participants will have the opportunity to produce poems, essays, songs, reflections and short stories inspired by the works they study, with creative writing support provided by partner LabWorks Publishing.

The initiative also includes a Youth Cultural Ambassador Program, where young people will help document the project while developing practical skills in leadership, project management, photography, videography and digital storytelling. Participants will also design and facilitate a cultural preservation workshop for future GemStar students.

Throughout the program, participants will also learn from distinguished speakers and workshop facilitators, including historian, author and educator Dr. Dorothy W. Williams; award-winning spoken word poet and educator Roen Higgins; and internationally acclaimed actor, writer and storyteller Richardo Keens-Douglas. Additional presenters will be announced as the program progresses.

For Playmas, documenting these stories is especially significant because many Caribbean histories have traditionally been passed down through oral storytelling and family memories rather than formal archives. Lit Roots aims to preserve those voices while encouraging a new generation to engage with Caribbean literature and see their own experiences reflected within it.

The program itself will be documented from beginning to end, with interviews, creative works and community stories forming part of a documentary and digital exhibition scheduled to launch in February 2027.

Executive Director Gemma Raeburn-Baynes believes the impact of Lit Roots will extend well beyond the life of the project.

“Stories shape who we are and connect us across generations,” she said. “Through Lit Roots, we hope to preserve our rich literary traditions, celebrate Caribbean voices and inspire a new generation of readers, writers and cultural leaders.”

Looking ahead, she envisions an enduring legacy.

“Five years from now, we hope that Lit Roots will have strengthened a lasting sense of pride, belonging and cultural continuity within Quebec’s English-speaking Caribbean community,” Raeburn-Baynes said. “We want participants, especially young people and seniors, to see their stories, traditions and lived experiences as valuable parts of Quebec’s cultural landscape.”

Playmas Montreal is inviting schools, libraries, community organizations, cultural groups, readers, writers, storytellers, youth and seniors to participate in the initiative through workshops, oral history recordings, literary discussions, partnership opportunities and volunteer roles as Youth Cultural Ambassadors.

For more information, visit: https://playmasmontreal.com