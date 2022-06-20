This Summer: The Word is Fete

Summer is here. Are you all set?

This time around, I have an updated list of all the Montreal Carifiesta events plus a word on the big Army Fete.

Summer officially starts June 21.

Montreal Army Fete will be celebrating its 6th edition on St Jean Baptiste Day, June 24, at Studio 303, 9475 Meilleur, Montréal.

This year is special at the return of one of Montreal biggest annual events, featuring live from NYC “Riggo Suave”. As well as Montreal top DJs : Production Sounds, Fire Jones, Lil Vicious, Crystal Sounds and Nemesis Sounds.

Over the years, Montreal Army Fete has become a well-established event in our community. It’s an opportunity for feters to dress up in their camouflage attire and party hard with discipline.

Just a little explanation on the definition of the word “FETE”, for those who are new to this. Caribbean people use the word “Fete” to describe a huge festival, party or celebration. So we’re looking for all Montrealers to fete at Army Fete.

Here’s the Montreal Carifiesta weekend event list :

Thursday June 30th – Feteland

Thursday June 30th – We Outside

Friday July 1st – Motto live

Friday July 1st – Lyrikal live

Friday July 1st – Soca In Yuh 514

Saturday July 2nd – Carifiesta Parade

Saturday July 2nd – Water,Soca,Powder Day Fete

Saturday July 2nd – POP Day Fete

Saturday July 2nd – Patrice Roberts live

Saturday July 2nd – Party Cya Ova

Sunday July 3rd – BoatRide

Be free to send your feedback on any of my articles to Productionsounds@gmail.com or Instagram @Productionjr