Play Dominoes for Cash on September 4

Do you play Dominoes as a pastime? Have you ever thought of playing Dominoes competitively?

Well on S eptember 4, Production Sounds in association with MCSO will present their first joint Domino tournament, with cash prizes and registration deadline is August 29.

During this time of increased uncertainty and rapid change, it can be difficult to cope. Whether you are struggling with self-isolation, financial hardship, are working on the frontlines, or are simply feeling scared about the future, it’s more important than ever to take care of your mental health.

Humans need to socialize but safely.

Playing Dominoes also helps to develop critical thinking skills, bond with friends, families and social groups, reduces stress, improve memory and more.

All reasons why this tournament is needed in times like now.

The game is played with gaming pieces, commonly known as dominoes. Each domino is a rectangular tile with a line dividing its face into two square ends. Each end is marked with a number of spots (also called pips or dots) or is blank.

The backs of the tiles in a set are indistinguishable, either blank or having some common design. The gaming pieces make up a domino set, sometimes called a deck or pack.

The traditional European domino set consists of 28 tiles, also known as pieces, bones, rocks, stones, men, cards or just dominoes, featuring all combinations of spot counts between zero and six.

A domino set is a generic gaming device, similar to playing cards or dice, in that a variety of games can be played with a set.

Junior’s annual Domino tournament will be held on September 4th at the MCSO Hall, 7401 Newman Blvd, and LaSalle.

This tournament is open to all associations as well as individuals in the general public.

entry fee is $100 per team and two persons per team. Registration deadline is August 29. Strict rules and regulations about the tournament will be given after registrations and all forms can be found at MCSO, Valentino, TNT Palace or call 514 882-6066.