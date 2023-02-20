Laureates of 2021, 2022 and 2023 gather at City Hall

As the events of Black History Month 2023 continue to unfold laureates of this year’s calendar, were joined by laureates of 2022 and 2021 at a mini celebration at City Hall on the evening of Monday, February 13.

Mayor Valerie Plante, together Dominique Ollivier, chairperson of the city’s executive committee and other city officials were on hand celebrate the laureates.

The mayor had a powerful message on the growing diversity of Montreal and the fact that celebration of Black history is a cornerstone of that diversity.

The gathering also heard a brief message from Michael Farkas, head of the Round Table For Black History Month.