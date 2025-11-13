For Arlene Bryant, Local Politics Is About Presence, Not Power

When Arlene Bryant walks through the streets of Châteauguay, people know her by name. They wave, smile, or stop her to talk about their neighborhoods, roads, or children. And that, she says, is exactly how she wants it.

“I don’t want people to see me only every four years,” Bryant says to the CONTACT. “I want them to see me every month, every season. I want them to know I’m here.”

As District 2 Councillor for the city of Châteauguay, Bryant has made a name for herself not just through her policies, but through her presence. She’s a familiar face at remembrance marches, cultural celebrations, school events, and community barbecues. Her approach to leadership is simple but powerful: show up, listen, and stay visible.

Four years ago, Bryant entered city council as a newcomer, “young and inexperienced,” she says. Now, she’s a confident representative, recently re-elected by acclamation to a second mandate, making local history as part of a council where all ten members returned unopposed.

But Bryant’s presence on council also carries deeper meaning.

“I am the only face of my minority in this city,” she says. “I represent everyone in Chateauguay. Everywhere I go, I put a little flavor in,” she explains with a smile.

When Bryant first took office, she had a clear vision: improve youth engagement, expand after-school programs, and create more opportunities for community growth.

“I came in saying, ‘I’m going to change everything!’” she laughs. “But you quickly realize you have to ask for funding, get approvals, wait for the process. Nothing happens overnight.”

Yet even within the constraints of municipal government, Bryant found ways to make a tangible impact. One of her proudest accomplishments is a multifunctional path she championed, one that allows children to safely walk and cycle to school.

“To me, it’s the most beautiful path ever,” she explains. “Now the children don’t have to walk in the streets. Every day, I see them walking there safely. That’s what makes me proud.”

In her district, she’s also overseen the renewal of three parks and several road improvements. “Some things take time,” she says. “But when you see change happening right where you live, it’s worth it.”

Bryant’s journey has also taken her beyond city hall. Earlier this year, she attended a national gathering of Black parliamentarians, councillors, and mayors in Ottawa.

“It was emotional,” she says. “Being in a room full of people who look like me, leaders, decision-makers, changemakers, it reminded me that representation is powerful. It reminded me that it’s possible.”

She recalls feeling both inspired and affirmed. “It’s not just about my city anymore,” she says. “It’s about showing others what’s possible when you take that step.”

Looking ahead, Bryant’s focus for her new term is on the city’s young people—especially around mental health.

“There’s so much loneliness among youth, even with all the social media,” she says. “We have great sports and parks, but we need to support them mentally and emotionally too.”

She hopes to see more investment in youth facilities, including the renovation of the Maison des Jeunes youth center. “I dream of something like a Boys and Girls Club,” she shares. “A place that can help our young people grow stronger, be equipped, and know they’re not alone.”

Although Bryant was spared from campaigning this year, she remains a firm believer in the power of civic participation.

“Your one vote matters,” she insists. “Someone nearby won by just one vote. If you want to complain, first make sure you voted. We fought for this right—let’s keep fighting to protect it.”

Her son, who recently turned 20, voted for the first time this year. “He was so proud,” she adds. “I told him, ‘You can’t complain if you don’t vote!’”

Winning a second term without opposition is rare—and Bryant doesn’t take it lightly. “It’s never happened before in our city,” she says. “I’m honored to be part of that history.”

Even without a campaign, she and her team continued door-to-door visits. “People would say, ‘But you already won!’” she recalls. “And I’d say, ‘I just want to tell you I’m here.’”

For Bryant, leadership isn’t a title; it’s a calling. “I want people to see that I’m here to serve,” she affirms. “Not just for the minority, but for the majority too. For everyone.”

The municipal elections concluded on 3rd November across Quebec.