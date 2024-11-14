Going Plant Crazii with Lloyd Rose at the Montreal Vegan Festival

This weekend the Montreal Vegan Festival kicks off, featuring vibrant flavours, meaningful discussions and innovative vegan experiences from across the globe. This year’s festival welcomes Lloyd Rose as the spokesperson—a homegrown Montreal talent whose culinary platform has earned him over 810k followers on Instagram. Known for his unique blend of Caribbean and vegan flavours, Lloyd is soon to release his second cookbook, Island Vegan: 75 Flavourful Recipes from the Caribbean.

Speaking with the CONTACT, Lloyd shared his journey to veganism, revealing that a documentary seven years ago led him to go vegan overnight. “I grew up eating a lot of meat, and after learning the environmental and ethical impacts of my choices, I couldn’t enjoy eating meat in the same way,” he explained. “It wasn’t just about food but also about finding ways to help others discover a lifestyle that aligns with their values and health goals.”

For Lloyd, cooking has always been second nature. Although he never attended culinary school, he began experimenting with food at an early age, learning from his mother and drawing inspiration from the flavours of his friends’ homes and favorite cooking shows. Through trial and error, he developed a deep understanding of flavours and textures that would later shape his vegan creations. “When I first went vegan, I was limited in what I knew how to make,” he recalls. “Now, I use my platform to show that veganism isn’t just eating lettuce. It’s a world of vibrant, flavourful food, and it’s easier to create than most people think.”

The leap from experimenting in his own kitchen to becoming a social media sensation happened almost by accident. Friends urged Lloyd to post his recipes on Instagram, but at first, he was reluctant. “I didn’t even have a profile picture,” he laughs. “I was just sharing occasionally.” But during the pandemic, his casual posting evolved. “I realized people were really hungry for this—especially those who were looking for plant-based options that didn’t compromise on flavour.” With a combination of visually striking dishes and compelling storytelling, Lloyd’s Plantcrazii account took off, attracting followers around the world. Soon, he found himself fielding offers for collaborations, sponsorships, and even his first cookbook deal, Crazy Good Vegan.

Lloyd emphasizes the importance of staying true to authentic Caribbean cooking, adapting recipes for vegan diets without losing the soul of traditional dishes. His upcoming cookbook, Island Vegan, which will be out in December but is currently available for pre-order, is a tribute to the traditional flavours of the Caribbean, capturing dishes that are true to their origins while using only plant-based ingredients.

“A lot of Caribbean food today has become watered down,” he says. “I wanted this book to feel like home cooking—the kind of recipes that stay close to the roots.” He talks about his recipes with a passion for detail: jerk jackfruit sliders with smoky, complex flavour; a roti stuffed with fragrant, spiced curry; and a sweet plantain loaf that offers a twist on the classic banana bread. The cookbook is Lloyd’s way of preserving authentic Caribbean cuisine for a new generation, while giving it a plant-based twist.

This year, Lloyd will cap off the Montreal Vegan Festival with a cooking demo alongside Marie-Michelle Chouinard, another prominent figure in the Montreal vegan scene. The demo, set for Sunday afternoon, is expected to draw a large crowd as Lloyd showcases some of his signature dishes, sharing techniques, tips, and perhaps a few anecdotes along the way. “I’m excited to meet people and show them that vegan food is not only about health, but it’s also about joy, culture, and connection,” he says.

The Montreal Vegan Festival will run from the 9th – 10th November and promises a lineup of events that will likely appeal to new and experienced vegans alike. There will be discussions on veganism’s environmental impact, the evolution of the Montreal vegan restaurant scene, and even panels on vegan-friendly financial investments and nutrition. Notable speakers include Christian Ventura of Sushi Momo and vegan influencer Loounie, among others. The festival also offers something new this year: thanks to a spacious new venue, attendees can now enjoy full hot meals on-site.