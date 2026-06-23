GET READY FOR CARIMAS 2026

Rosie Awori – Local Journalism Initiative

Carimas 2026 is returning to Montreal with bigger ambitions, stronger cultural presentations, and growing public calls for the city to give Caribbean carnival more room to breathe.

Speaking at the official launch held at the Jamaica Association of Montreal, organizers from the Caribbean Coalition Network of Montréal (CCNM) outlined plans for this year’s festival while members of the public raised concerns about the current parade route.

Several attendees questioned organizers about whether this year’s route would be longer, arguing that masqueraders and bands deserve more time on the road, especially considering the investment required to participate.

One attendee pointed to the economics behind carnival, noting that many costumes cost hundreds of dollars while bands spend months preparing presentations.

“You can’t pay that kind of money for such a short route,” one community member said during the discussion. “Other parades in the city are longer. Why should carnival be shorter?”

CCNM president Mark Henry acknowledged the concerns and said the coalition has continued discussions with the city in hopes of securing a longer route for 2026.

“We’ve pushed every year,” Henry said. “We understand the concerns from the bands and the masqueraders, and we are continuing those conversations.”

This is CCNM’s third year organizing Carimas. Coalition members say the festival continues to grow as a major gathering point for Caribbean communities across Montreal.

But carnival does not happen cheaply.

Henry said the festival costs more than $110,000 annually to produce, while city funding this year stands at $35,000.

Bands also absorb major expenses on their own, including costume production, transportation, trucks, music, and materials.

“Without the bands, there is no carnival,” Henry said.

Among the presentations drawing attention this year is Oil Dynasty Mas, a Jab Jab portrayal rooted in Grenadian culture.

Led by Claudine, the band aims to bring the Jab Jab experience back to Montreal after many years.

Jab Jab, widely associated with Grenada’s carnival traditions, carries themes of resistance and rebellion. Historically, the portrayal reflects the idea of turning symbols once used against enslaved people into expressions of freedom, power, and survival.

The band’s silver-and-black costumes reflect that symbolism. Silver represents chains transformed into something reclaimed rather than feared.

“Our helmets shine like crowns, and our oil is our jewelry,” Claudine said. “Bold, unapologetic, and rooted in tradition.”

Bringing Jab Jab to Montreal came with challenges. One of the biggest concerns involved the use of oil, which organizers worried could stain streets and public spaces.

Claudine said she worked closely with organizers and the city to demonstrate that the materials being used would not create cleanup or damage issues.

“After consideration, I got the go-ahead,” she said. “I’m very happy to showcase this important part of Grenadian culture.”

For Claudine, Carimas is about more than costumes and music.

“Carimas means sharing what makes us Caribbean people both united and unique,” she said. “It’s where we educate people on the outside looking in. It’s where we break stigmas and explain why we do what we do.”

CCNM secretary Sharon Nelson emphasized the importance of partnerships, volunteers, and community support in making the festival possible.

“We cannot do this alone,” Nelson said. “We need people to help us in every aspect of this event.”

Other bands announced for 2026 include Rain Carnival’s fantasy-themed Enchantment and Worldwide Storm’s historical portrayal centred on Black Power Montreal in the 1960s and 1970s.

Organizers also confirmed that Petite Carimas, the children’s carnival celebration, will take place June 20 at Martin Luther King Park.

Upcoming fundraising events include the Carimas Dance and the Carimas Brunch on June 14, both aimed at helping support the festival’s growing costs.

Nelson said the coalition is seeking at least 100 volunteers to help manage logistics, events, and operations leading up to carnival day.

“If the community wants carnival to grow,” Nelson said, “then the community has to help build it.”

The Carimas and sizzle will take place on July 04 from 12 pm at Jean Mance and Rene Levesque and the sizzle will follow after at Place du Canada.