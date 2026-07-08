An Open Invitation: Montreal Deliverance Church of God Invites the Community In

Montreal Deliverance Church of God 7th Day will open its doors for its Annual Visitor’s Day on Saturday, August 1, 2026, inviting neighbours, friends, families, and first-time guests into an afternoon of worship, fellowship, and community.

The service will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 4020 Grand Blvd. Following the service, lunch will be served, offering visitors a chance to meet members of the church community and experience the hospitality at the centre of the day.

For more information, call 438-338-0358. Code: 514-736-0650