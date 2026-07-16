After nearly a decade, Turbulence returns to Montreal with a new generation in tow

After nearly ten years away from the city, Jamaican reggae star Turbulence is set to return to Montreal on Saturday, July 25, headlining the Ready for Love Festival in Châteauguay. The concert marks not only the return of one of the top reggae’s conscious voices, but also the launch of a new musical chapter alongside Montreal recording artist Miss Diva.

Known for anthems such as Notorious, Angel on the plan, and a catalogue spanning more than two decades, Turbulence (born Sheldon Campbell) has earned an international following through music rooted in Rastafarian consciousness, social commentary and uplifting messages. Discovered by legendary producer Philip “Fatis” Burrell of Xterminator Records, he also emerged from the same musical tradition that helped launch reggae icon Sizzla Kalonji.

According to Miss Diva, who recently signed to Higher TradFam, Turbulence’s record label and artist collective, the Jamaican singer has become much more than a collaborator.

“He told me, ‘I know there’s a star in you. You just need some direction, and me are going to be the one to boss you,’” she recalled during an interview with the CONTACT.

The pair’s collaboration, Ready for Love, has been keeping listeners engaged since its release and will form part of an upcoming EP they are producing together in Jamaica. But Miss Diva says working with Turbulence has transformed her understanding of music.

“He’s a perfectionist,” she said. “You can’t come into that studio like people go into their day job. This is his day job. He takes music very seriously.” She laughs while recalling recording sessions where a single vocal line had to be repeated dozens of times until every note was perfect.

“I probably sang one line almost forty times,” she said. “But when I heard the final recording, I realized it was one of the best songs I’ve ever done.”

The experience reminded her of the way Turbulence himself was mentored early in his career.

“He came from Sizzla’s camp,” she explained. “Now he’s doing the same thing for younger artists. He’s building the next generation.” She hopes one day to continue that cycle herself.

For reggae fans, however, July 25 is first and foremost about welcoming back an artist whose performances have long been known for their energy and authenticity. Unlike many touring shows, the concert will feature live instrumentation, with Turbulence performing alongside Montreal’s Uprising Band. Joining the lineup are Primo Green, Donna Makeda, Ebony Royal, Asher, Zantelly, and other performers, creating an evening that blends Jamaican reggae with Canadian Caribbean talent.

The Ready for Love Festival begins at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, at Maison des Jeunes Châteauguay, 180 Rue Mercier, Châteauguay.Early-bird tickets have already sold out, with Tier 2 ($40) and Tier 3 ($50) tickets remaining available. Tickets can be purchased through Mango Bay, Bigga Taste Restaurant, Diva Salon, Frontline Restaurant, or by calling 514-588-8669.