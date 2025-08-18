West-Can Gala 2025: A Night to Remember – Thank You, Community!

West-Can Folk Performing Company’s 2025 Gala on July 19th, was a vibrant celebration overflowing with memories, connections, rhythm, dance and so much food that we’re still recovering! But we absolutely had to take a moment to say thank you.

This year’s gala was a true expression of joy and cultural pride. The electrifying performances by ZANN Steelpan Ensemble, West-Can Folk Performing Co., and Belmont Freetown Cultural Arts & Folk Performing Company of Trinidad & Tobago lit up the reception hall with spirit, soul, and a deep-rooted ancestral connection. DJs Powda & J.E. Bunns kept the intergenerational crowd on its feet, dancing and singing along to an eclectic mix of tunes. The evening concluded with the dazzling dessert table designed by Mecairos Cake Co., a sweet finale to an already spectacular night.

We thank West-Can’s founding members who persevered and created a legacy that we can hold on to, build upon, and proudly carry forward. We thank our community members, families, volunteers, founding members, and alumni who came out in full force to show their love and support. To Our sponsors, community partners, contributors, donors, and supporters, your generosity made this night possible.

To everyone who attended, those who clapped, cheered, danced, and even shed a few tears, you made this gala a night to remember. The love, energy, and feedback we’ve received since the event have been overwhelming in the very best way. Your belief in community, culture, and legacy allows us to thrive and grow. You are the reason we can continue to promote, share, and teach Caribbean folk arts, and for that, we are deeply grateful.

THANK YOU FOR SHOWING UP FOR THE CULTURE.