NDG Accounting Firm Rebuilding After Suspected Arson Disrupts Tax Season

Rosie Awori – Local Journalism Initiative

What should have been one of the busiest and most productive periods of the year turned into a major challenge for Montreal accountant Clarence Jones when a fire forced his accounting office to close during the height of tax season.

The blaze occurred in the early hours of April 11 at a commercial building on Somerled Avenue in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood. According to media reports, investigators believe one or more suspects deliberately set the fire before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported, and the incident remains under investigation.

For Jones, owner of Clarence Jones Accounting Services, the timing could not have been worse.

“I left the office around midnight and by about one o’clock I received a call from the alarm company telling me there was smoke in the building,” Jones said in an interview with the CONTACT. “They asked if they should dispatch the fire department and I said yes immediately. I honestly believe that quick response helped save the building.”

Although the flames did not directly consume his office, the damage caused by smoke contamination has rendered the space unusable for months.

“What hit us hardest was the contamination from the smoke,” he explained. “The toxicity tests showed that even our files were contaminated. The furniture, carpets, ceiling tiles, just everything has to be cleaned or replaced before we can safely return.”

The fire struck at a particularly difficult moment for accounting firms across the country. Tax season was approaching its busiest deadline, with clients relying on accountants to prepare and file returns before the end of April.

“Everybody was coming in to get their taxes done,” Jones said. “Suddenly we couldn’t access files, couldn’t work from the office, and had to figure out how to continue serving our clients.”

Government agencies were made aware of the situation, and Jones said both federal and provincial tax authorities showed flexibility in helping affected taxpayers navigate delays caused by the fire.

He noted that clients whose filings or submissions were delayed as a direct result of the incident should not hesitate to contact his office.

“If a client has been affected by delays related to the fire, we can provide documentation explaining the circumstances,” Jones said. “We want people to know that we’re here to help and to ensure they have the information they need when dealing with government agencies or other organizations.”

Jones added that tax authorities have indicated they will review affected cases individually and may waive penalties or interest charges where delays can be linked to the fire and resulting office closure.

Despite the disruption, Jones and his team worked diligently to continue operations. For a period of time, staff were unable to access many client files while contamination assessments were conducted. The firm initially attempted to operate from a smaller temporary location but found the space inadequate.

Jones has since secured temporary office space on Cavendish Boulevard, allowing the business to continue serving clients while restoration work and insurance discussions continue.

The recovery process, however, has been slower than anticipated.

“Initially, everyone moved very quickly—the insurance adjusters, the testing companies, the restoration people,” he said. “Then everything seemed to come to a standstill. We’re still waiting for things to be sorted out.”

Surveillance footage reviewed after the incident appears to show two young men breaking into the building before setting the fire. According to Jones, the footage shows the suspects shattering a glass door to gain entry before moving through the building.

He said investigators believe an accelerant was poured from an upstairs area down a staircase and toward the building’s entrance before being ignited.

In a startling detail captured on the CCTV footage, Jones said some of the fuel appeared to splash onto one of the suspects, causing his clothing to catch fire when the blaze was lit.

“We could see what happened, but unfortunately, we could not clearly identify their faces,” Jones said. “The footage showed enough to know it was deliberate.”

While investigators continue their work, no arrests have been announced at the time of publication.

Jones noted that there had been previous incidents affecting businesses in the building, including vandalism and other fire-related concerns.

Yet despite the setbacks, Jones remains focused on moving forward rather than dwelling on what was lost.

“There have definitely been moments of frustration,” he admitted. “The process has been slower than expected, and there is still a lot to resolve. But our priority is continuing to serve our clients and getting back to normal operations.”

Rather than allowing the fire to halt the business, Jones and his staff have continued working through logistical challenges, retrieving files where possible, communicating with clients and adapting to temporary working conditions.

“The situation has been difficult,” Jones said, “but we’re doing our best with it. We have good clients, good staff and a lot to be grateful for.”

In fact, Jones says the temporary location has revealed new possibilities for the future.

“The office we’re in now is actually a very nice space,” he said. “The facilities work well for what we do, and we’re able to continue helping people. That’s what matters.”

For now, Clarence Jones Accounting Services is operating from 3285 Cavendish Boulevard, Suite 481, while restoration work at the original location remains ongoing.

Though the road back may be longer than anticipated, Jones remains optimistic that brighter days lie ahead.

“We’re still here,” he said. “We’re still working. We’re still helping people. And we’re going to get through this.”

Clients seeking assistance or documentation related to delays caused by the fire are encouraged to contact the office directly.

Anyone with information related to the April 11 fire is encouraged to contact the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).