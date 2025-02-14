15th Edition of the Annual blood drive set for  February 15 at Plaza Côte-des-Neiges

Arts Curator, Eunice Bélidor and Canada Post Chair of the Board of Directors, Andre Hudon unveiled the new Canadian stamp that pays tribute to Marie Joseph Angélique. Angélique’s story has become a symbol of Black resistance to enslavement and to remind Canadians of the history of Black enslavement in what is now Canada.

In the early 1700s, she was an enslaved Black woman in Montreal. In 1734, she was arrested and accused of starting a fire while allegedly trying to flee her bondage. Court records reveal she was sentenced to death following a trial that was based mostly on hearsay. Following this, there was an appeal, before she was tortured for her confession and information on her accomplice, and public execution.

A free calendar is released annually as part of The Round Table on Black History Month. It features 12 laureates, who were honoured as part of the ceremony.

The 2025laureates are:

• Ayanna Alleyne – Senior financial analyst and co-chair of the Black Employees Maer Network