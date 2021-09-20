PROMISES, PROMISES AD NAUSEAM…

For the final time, the night of Friday, September 10, the political leaders vying for an opportunity to take Canada forward the next few years were able to make their (closing) arguments, sales pitch as it were, to a national audience for the position of next Canadian prime minister.

It was another occasion for Canadians to see and hear it from the horses’ mouths, as it were, what they’re offering Canadians in return for our collective votes.

When all was said it was simply a regurgitation of all we had been hearing throughout the weeks-long political campaign of promises, particularly financial, ostensibly the anodyne to every sociopolitical issue that impacts… hampers citizens in our daily lives.

Aside from what political prognosticators and commentators, apolitical listeners and viewers alike regarded as the key issues, my take-away was former Liberal prime minister Justin Trudeau and the political fixation on him, whom the other leaders, along with their supporters view as the political bogey man for forcing Canadians to go to the polls in “an opportunistic and unnecessary election.” Continuing with “why are we going to an election in the middle of a pandemic?”

Because the incumbent leader of the former governing party can, that’s all.

But aren’t all political party leaders to some degree opportunistic, a cut from the same political cloth? Furthermore, their objective is to get elected and stay elected, the nature of the political business.

All calling out his perceived egoism, self-cantered persona, “opportunism” egoism, personality and selfish reasons for “calling an unnecessary” election, was laid out that night. That said, it was a final occasion for the leaders made their case in showcasing their political goods.

It’s a big election…

All of which Trudeau pushed back with an “it’s about the people.”

It’s the perpetual objective of a politician: “Get elected and stay elected” by promising voters everything they think they need. And there’s always something for supporters of any winning party.

Depending on whom (which personality or party) you will cast your vote for next Monday 20th it will cost taxpayers money, $billions, to deliver the goods, essentially a reward for having voted for the right party and leader.

It’s now up to voters to make the proverbial “right” decision when they go into the polling booth on Monday 20 to participate in this particular and responsible aspect of their civic responsibility.

Full disclosure: I already did mine, if only to be faraway from the hustle and bustle of those maddening election day crowds on E day.

It would be nice to say, may one of the candidates I was looking at win on posters and in the last debate win by a wide margin. Unfortunately, I can predict that she won’t win, by any margin, slim or wide. But having seen her performance during the final debate one can only hope that her efforts will be rewarded with a seat in the next Parliament.

Sure it would be refreshing to see a woman, in this case a Black one, with full-fledged support of physically and socially like-minded people at the helm of a Canadian political party win a general election, becoming Canada’s first duly elected prime minister. “Just my imagination running away with me…” But “hope springs eternal…”

Right now just relax, breathe easy.

Full disclosure, I already voted, the same party I’ve been supporting the past few elections. I can’t ever, will never, vote so-called “fringe” parties of the kind currently being encouraged by a party that’s now embracing, encouraging and nurturing toxic American-style politics infused with dubious ideological politicking… in an attempt to tarnish the current as well as future elections at both national and provincial levels.

We all had a front row television seat as we watched and listened to an unprecedented event in modern American politics unfold that January 6 day.

Impressed by that unusual demonstration of anti-democratic politics and activism, some say, “terrorism”, many impressionable Canadians were sucked into the vortex of that event, readily contracting the anti-democratic flu once the coughing and sneezing began.

They have been essentially Jim-Jones’d and Trumped… and are now guided by alt-politics inculcating…

The (PPC) People’s Party of Canada adherents are demonstrating that they’ve mentally absorbed much of that political verbiage, such as anti-vaxxers harassing and essentially intimidating Trudeau supporters…

To Black people (I know some) who are wary of the vaccine, I got double shots within months with no (anti-black or other) side effects. And I’m still standing, feeling fine and getting on with life, minus COVID-19 vaccine worries.

By the way, I recently watched a Spike Lee Joint presentation, NYC Epicenter: 911-2021-1/2. It’s an HBO presentation (on CRAVE). It’s long, but interesting and informative. Black Anti-vaxxers and/or others should watch it.

One episode features a Black healthcare practitioner, Sandra Lindsay, who speaks of her, and other Black peoples’ involvement in the development of one of the anti-COVID-19 vaccines.

Naturally, she’s familiar with the Tuskegee Experiment (history featuring “many Negro males” and their guinea-pigging… many decades ago. And as if to allay Black peoples’ (and others’) pandemic fears she shows herself being vaccinated, ostensibly with one of the lives’-saving vaccines she and other Black health workers helped to create, which is today saving Black, as well as other lives. Get your shot and live.

So if you can watch the Spike Lee production, set your mind free, then go on and have your say at the polls to help determine which party will be gifted with the job of taking this country forward and hopefully delivering on the billion$ of electoral promises… if elected next Monday, September 20.

Get your shot and live to vote.

Meanwhile I continue to hear people bemoaning the fact that an election is being held. So it is. Even the Conservative leader was repeating his mantra, “Can you trust someone who calls an election in the middle of a pandemic” last Wednesday night in a national radio interview on.

Rest assured that given the circumstances, all the political parties will ensure that voters will get to the polls where Covid-19 pandemic protocols will be in place and strictly enforced. That’s a given; the political stakes are high, every vote matters, so voter safety will be paramount. Again the political stakes are high.