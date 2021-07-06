Kaya-Peche Adventures offer a fresh taste of the outdoors

Especially these days when the restrictions of COVID-19 prevent much international travel, discovering the great outdoors of Quebec takes on added significance for many people this summer.

It’s a good time to meet Terry Dennis whose newly established business Kaya-Peche Adventures offers outings to Montrealers wanting to spend a day or a weekend either kayak fishing or camping at remote or not-so-remote locations around the city.

He says his adventure activities are as convenient as they’re liberating

“The first thing I tell people is that you do not need to go far outside of the city to enjoy the outdoors. Remember that Montreal is an island… we’re surrounded by water so it only takes a few minutes to get to the water.”

“Also, we make every attempt to accommodate people’s comfort level. So if it’s your first time out fishing, we take you to a body of water that’s relatively sheltered and close to shore compared to those who are more experienced.”

Dennis says the objective is to provide clients with an experience focused on “fun and education, along with an appreciation of nature and the universe.”

His marketing package, promises that he will do everything possible to ensure that his clients “enjoy (their) best nature experience from start to finish.”

“I start by introducing them to nature and taking away whatever negativity they might have about the outdoors. And my guarantee is that once you taste it, you’ll want more,” he told the CONTACT, bubbling with seems to be a built-in exuberance and enthusiasm.

Terry, who spent his childhood in a remote village in Tobago, where he cultivated his love for the outdoors by building rafts to go to sea and learning to fish and hunt, moved to Montreal at the age of 11, and maintained his lasting passion for open-air activities.

He says the business was long in the makings but has had to overcome one or two obstacles along the way.

“But as with everything else, I remained positive and focused… eventually everything fell into place. My challenge now is to market and build my business,” says the 50-something-year-old Dennis, who is a picture of fitness and confidence.

So far Kaya-Peche Adventures inventory includes five specialty kayaks, listed as fitted “to that allow anglers to paddle, pedal or stand for more convenient fishing.”

Dennis says they also provide all the gears, fishing, and safety equipment and supplies needed for a typical trip and can accommodate up to five people.

It’s an ideal bonding experience for parents and kids other relatives or friends, he added

The average cost for two anglers for a six-hour fishing jaunt is a very affordable $275.

The company also offers camping trips and ice-fishing in the winter.

He says also that all precautions are taken to ensure safety on land and water.

“And that includes food and refreshments for the day. I tell my clients just be ready at your door and we’ll be there to pick you up and provide you with the experience of a lifetime.”

Connect with Kaya-Peche Adventures call 514 546 4519 or at kayapech@gmail.com or on their Facebook page.