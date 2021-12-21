J’ca Assoc. continues to serve with new board in place

On Saturday, December 11, officers and members of the Jamaica Association of Montreal pulled out all the stops to ensure that their annual general meeting and election of officers was carried out.

So even when the power went out minutes into the meeting the 27 members who were at the hall on Jean Talon avenue, along with 24 others who were on-line were able to continue and saw the process through.

At the end of the night, the association had a newly elected board of directors and executives.

Mark Henry, who was voted in as president in 2019, retained his position by acclamation while Alexander Townsend and Conroy Barnes were involved in a tight race for position of 2nd vice-president.

Townsend emerged winner by one vote.

Also elected at the AGM were, Clyde Williams, Roger Hylton, Ingrid Barrett and Uton Lynch as directors while Melrose Christopher (treasurer) Sharon Nelson (1st vice president) will continue to serve for the next two years. A secretary will be appointed in the new year.

The association remains one of the most active in the community offering a range of programs to serve all age groups, including: the Au Futur Program, which is a confidential service supporting young Black single mothers between the ages of 15 and 35 years.

Its basic education program is directed at adults and there’s tutoring

for elementary and high school students as well as a one-to-one tutoring program that serves all ages.

Its New Horizons project supports seniors (age 60+) with activities that include exercise, cooking, workshops, discussion groups, and virtual tours around the world among other events.

The association also provides assistance to Jamaicans seeking information on passports and Canadian citizenship.

And its food bank, a weekly community outreach program assisting needy Montrealers is open every Thursdays and Fridays

Reach the Jamaican Association at 514-737-8229 Fax: 514-737-4861 Email: info@jam-montreal.com Website: jam-montreal.com FB: facebook.com/jamaicaassociationmontreal Instagram: @jamaicaassociationmontreal