Ground Broken for Montreal Afro-Canadian Cultural Centre

By Rosie Awori – Local Journalism Initiative

Community leaders, elected officials, artists, and residents gathered on June 1 at the former École des Beaux-Arts at the corner of St-Urbain and Sherbrooke to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Afro-Canadian Cultural Centre of Montreal. It is a project that aims to preserve and promote the history, culture, and contributions of Black Canadians.

With an estimated budget of approximately $40 million, the Centre is poised to become one of the largest Black cultural infrastructure projects in Canada’s history. To date, approximately $21 million has been secured through various federal government funding programs, along with support from private partners and donors.

For founder and president Allen Alexandre, the groundbreaking represents the realization of a vision that began several years ago during a period of global reflection and renewed conversations about racial justice.

Founded in 2021, the Centre emerged in the aftermath of the George Floyd murder and the worldwide reckoning that followed. Alexandre said the moment highlighted the urgent need to ensure Black stories, histories, and contributions were properly preserved and celebrated.

“There was a need to do something,” he said to the CONTACT. “For too long, there have been gaps in how Black stories have been told and preserved.”

The idea first came to Alexandre while travelling abroad after leaving government service. He began reaching out to community leaders, artists, cultural organizations, and residents across Montreal’s diverse Black communities to gauge support for a cultural institution dedicated to Black heritage.

Those conversations ultimately led to the creation of the Afro-Canadian Cultural Centre of Montreal, an institution designed to provide a permanent home for Black culture, creativity, and history in Montreal.

Born in Montreal to Haitian parents, Alexandre has spent much of his career working at the intersection of public policy, community development, and government. During his time in Ottawa, he contributed to initiatives supporting Black communities across Canada, including the Black Entrepreneurship Program, the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative, and efforts surrounding the recognition of August 1 as Emancipation Day.

Those experiences helped shape his understanding of both the challenges and opportunities facing Black communities.

Once completed, the Centre will serve as a hub for cultural expression, education, and collaboration. Plans include event and performance spaces, an art gallery, a recording studio, community gathering areas, and dedicated archival facilities.

A major focus of the Centre will be preserving Black Canadian history. Alexandre envisions an archive where documents, photographs, oral histories, newspapers, and community records can be collected, protected, and made accessible to future generations.

“It’s not just about preserving archives,” he said. “It’s about creating access to them and ensuring these stories continue to be told.”

The Centre is already developing partnerships with institutions such as Concordia University and other organizations involved in heritage and archival preservation.

Beyond preserving history, Alexandre hopes the Centre will become a gathering place where people from all backgrounds can learn about the richness and diversity of Black communities and their contributions to Montreal, Quebec, and Canada.

“We’re building something that future generations can be proud of,” he said. “A place where our stories are preserved, shared, and celebrated.”

While significant funding has already been secured, Alexandre noted that continued community support will be essential to the Centre’s long-term sustainability. He is encouraging residents to learn more about the project, attend events, and contribute however they can.

The Centre’s community programming is already underway through initiatives such as Bal Afrikana, an annual celebration of Black culture that supports youth access to arts and cultural opportunities. The next edition of Bal Afrikana is scheduled for June 27 at 350 Rue Saint Paul E, and more information and tickets can be found at www.ccamontreal.ca.