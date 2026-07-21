GemStar Celebrates Fourth Cohort, Honouring Excellence and Inspiring the Future

Rosie Awori – Montreal Community Contact – Local Journalism Initiative

Applause filled the room as GemStar Circle of Excellence celebrated the graduation of its fourth cohort on June 21 at 6767 chemin de la Côte-des-Neiges, recognizing 16 outstanding Black students for their academic excellence, leadership and bright futures.

The well-attended ceremony brought together families, mentors, educators, sponsors and community members to celebrate a program that continues to invest in Montreal’s next generation of Black leaders. Parents beamed with pride as their children crossed the stage to receive scholarships and recognition for their dedication and perseverance.

The evening’s entertainment was provided by the students themselves and was met with enthusiastic applause from the audience. Among the performers was Anushka, who captivated guests with her singing and guitar performance, while Anthony Coleman impressed the crowd with a piano recital. Their performances reflected the many talents nurtured through GemStar, demonstrating that the program celebrates excellence both inside and outside the classroom.

A special guest for the evening was Joanna Kanga, Press Secretary to the Mayor of Montreal. Addressing the graduates, she congratulated them on their achievements and encouraged them to believe in themselves, reminding them that confidence, determination and hard work would continue to open doors throughout their lives.

The celebration also showcased the importance of community partnerships. Students from the Lester B. Pearson School Board’s culinary program prepared the desserts served during the reception, adding a thoughtful contribution to an evening dedicated to celebrating student success.

Founded by Gemma Raeburn Baynes, GemStar Circle of Excellence recognizes high-achieving Black students while providing year-long mentorship, leadership development, career exploration and financial support. Since its launch four years ago, the program has supported dozens of students as they prepare for CEGEP, university and professional careers.

As the graduates look ahead to the next phase of their educational journeys, they leave the program with much more than a $1,500 scholarship. They carry forward the confidence, leadership skills, mentorship and lifelong lessons gained through GemStar, along with the knowledge that an entire community believes in their potential.

Looking ahead, Baynes hopes the program will continue to expand.

“Our hope is that next year we will be able to welcome even more students into GemStar,” she said. “There is so much talent in our community, and with greater support we can help even more young people realize their dreams.”

As another class graduates, GemStar’s mission remains unchanged: celebrating excellence today while building the leaders of tomorrow.