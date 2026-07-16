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From the DJ Booth to the Vice Principal’s Office

Milton Junior Primus

Congratulations are in order for a familiar face in Montreal’s Caribbean community, Sheldon Sandy, who has been appointed Interim Vice Principal at St. Jude School, effective July 1.
Many know Sheldon for his contributions as DJ Powda, where he has spent years bringing people together through music at community events. Beyond the turntables, however, he has dedicated more than 20 years to education, including the last 13 years teaching in one of the Riverside School Board’s regional programs. His appointment is a proud reminder that members of our Caribbean community continue to make meaningful contributions both within and beyond the cultural scene.
As he steps into this leadership role, Sheldon brings with him a wealth of experience, passion, and a commitment to supporting students and staff. We extend our sincere congratulations to Sheldon Sandy and wish him every success as he begins this exciting new chapter at St. Jude School.

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