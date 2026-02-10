Finding Healing in Nature, Building ºCommunity Through Routes to Rootz

For Jamillah Jean, the journey that led to founding Routes to Rootz was deeply personal. What began as a search for healing during one of the most difficult seasons of her life has grown into a movement reconnecting people, especially Black and marginalized communities to nature, wellness, and belonging.

Born in Montreal to Haitian parents, Jean describes herself as “an adventurous” spirit who has always felt drawn to the outdoors. With a background in education and more than two decades in social services, her life’s work has centered on equity, advocacy, and uplifting those often left out. “Social justice advocacy, rooting for the underdog and equity, those are things that really speak to me,” she explains to the CONTACT.

Alongside her professional life, she is also a mother of two and part of an outdoors-loving family, a foundation that would later shape her vision.

Routes to Rootz was born during the isolation of the pandemic, when Jean’s mental health was struggling. Nature became her family’s lifeline. “We started walking, then going to regional and national parks every weekend,” she recalls. “That was our lifeline, to be honest.” As her, her partner and her children found healing outdoors, she felt compelled to share that gift with others.

What started with a simple invitation, “hey, we’re going for hikes wanna join?” quickly grew. That first summer, they completed nearly 50 hikes. One participant turned into dozens. “From one person who showed up, to groups of 30 plus,” she says. But the impact went far beyond numbers. People felt “called and seen and heard.”

Jean was intentional about creating a space for those historically excluded from outdoor recreation. “I used very clear language,” she says. “If you’re Black or a person of colour and have felt left out in the outdoors, this is a space for you. This is where you belong. Where you’ll feel a sense of belonging, being seen, and community.”

At the heart of Routes to Rootz is wellness. Jean speaks candidly about how nature transforms mental health even on the hardest days. “Some days I don’t want to hike,” she admits. “But at the end that feeling that fills my cup, how alive and balanced I feel that’s what brings me joy. That’s what helps my wellness.”

She also points to a deeper cultural connection. Many Black communities, she explains, come from landscapes rich with forests, rivers, and ocean. Migration to dense urban spaces often disconnects people from that relationship with the earth. “We need sun, trees, and to touch the earth,” she says. Rebuilding that connection has been central to Routes to Rootz’ impact, helping participants rediscover both personal wellness and cultural roots.

Every February, Routes to Rootz hosts Black WinterFest, a signature Black History Month initiative designed to break barriers to winter outdoor recreation. Now in its fourth year, the festival continues to grow, drawing hundreds of participants annually.

The month-long program offers six winter adventures, including skiing and snowboarding with lessons, tubing, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and even ice climbing. But beyond activities, Jean emphasizes access and representation: instructors are Black and people of colour, transportation is included, and participants are guided on everything from layering to preparation. The goal is simple, make the outdoors accessible, welcoming, and enjoyable for everyone.

The impact has been powerful. Participation has grown steadily, with hundreds joining not just for recreation, but for community, healing, and mental well-being.

Today, Routes to Rootz is more than hikes it is a growing community rooted in belonging, wellness, and reconnection with nature. From families and children to beginners and experienced adventurers, Jean ensures there is space for everyone.

The full February schedule, including Black WinterFest activities for all ages and all skill and ability levels, can be found on the Routes to Rootz website: https://www.routestorootz.com and social media platforms, where the community continues to grow one step, one trail, and one shared experience at a time.