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Check out Pressed and Pretty This Summer

Guest Commentary

This summer is shaping up to be one of our busiest yet, and we’re incredibly grateful for the continued support from our community. Business has been doing exceptionally well, and with demand continuing to grow, we’ve made the decision to focus our energy on just two major events this season: Ribfest in the West Island and Island Fête, hosted by Overture With The Arts.

As our business continues to grow, we’ve also expanded our product line to better serve our customers. In addition to our signature custom cookies, we now proudly offer gluten-free and egg-free options, while continuing to provide the high-quality traditional recipes our clients have come to know and love. Our goal has always been to make celebrations more inclusive, ensuring that more people can enjoy our treats regardless of their dietary needs.

We’re excited for what’s ahead and look forward to connecting with both familiar and new faces at our events this summer.”

 

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