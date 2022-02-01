Celebrating BLACK HISTORY MONTH in Montreal



This year Black History Month celebrations have once again been encumbered by COVID-19 restrictions and across Montreal most events and activities will continue to be virtual.

The round table on Black history month will be celebrating its 31st edition this year under the theme “Honor the past, inspire the future,” The goal is to shine a spotlight on the figures and forces that shape our culture; and explore who we are and who we may become.

The unveiling of the theme was streamed virtually from place des arts on Friday 28 January. In speaking about the theme, President of the round table, Michael Farkas, said, “Despite the breakneck speed of a new global world, it is our duty as Black people from all walks of life not to forget who we are and what we have been through as a people over the past 4,000 years, and our achievements, from great empires to important inventions. We must stay the course in the face of the challenges and pitfalls that life throws at us and that still occur.”

The laureates of 2022 were also unveiled, representing the diversity in talent that flavors Montreal’s anglophone and francophone community.

They are: Roen Higgins, Leon Llewellyn, Henri Pardo, Rhodnie Desir, Kim Richardson, Alan Prater, Manuel Mathieu, Quincy Armorer, Eddy King, Djely Tapa and Naya Ali.

Throughout the month there will be wide ranging activities and events held by different groups and organisations.

On Tuesday February 1, McGill University will also be kicking off BHM celebrations with a keynote speech in Diversity within Psychology by Dr. James Jones, the Trustees’ Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Psychological and Brain Sciences and Black American Studies and Director of the Center for the Study of Diversity at the University of Delaware. The keynote speech will be followed by a special steel pan performance by Upköng Etang.

Reggae fans can look forward to “Ras Rojah” Bob Marley historian, Roger Steffens, on CKUT 90.3 FM with Howard “Stretch” Carr, on February 6 from 4pm. to mark the 40th anniversary of Marley’s death on May 11, 1981. February 6 would also have been Bob’s 76th birthday.

Around Montreal there will be several virtual film screenings, art exhibitions, theatre, concerts and other special events. Filmgoers will enjoy the 13th annual edition of the LGBTQ Massimadi Montreal Afro-Caribbean Film an Art, which streams online from February 12 to March 4. Watch more than 30 films (documentaries, fiction and experimental) from Brazil to Namibia, from the comfort of your armchair at home. For festival programming, visit massimadi.ca.

The 10th annual Fade to Black Festival (Festival Fondu au Noir) focuses on the place of Black communities in the arts, entrepreneurship, and the professional world. This year’s free online program presents numerous speakers, panelists and performers – including Lilian Thuram, Boucar Diouf, Rhodnie Désir, Sarahmée, Montréal RnB queen Dawn Tyler Watson, Senaya, Rebecca Jean, and legendary Montréal world music diva Lorraine Klaasen – from February 17 to 21. For more info, visit fonduaunoir.ca.

Black Conversations: The Wellness Reunion is an experience-based series of free online gatherings highlighting well-being, family bonding, emotional healing and community empowerment. Inspired by the Black Panthers’ concept of self-care in the 1970s, these gatherings are meant to uplift mind, body and soul. February 7-14-21-28. For more info, visit conversationsnoires.com.

Poetry lovers can also look forward to Montreal’s Black Theatre Workshop’s BTW Poetry Jam which will be streaming live on Facebook and Youtube on February 12 beginning at 7pm. The event will bring together some of Montréal’s most talented spoken wordsmiths in a showcase where each artist will perform work based on a chosen theme. Following the presentation, the poets will participate in a virtual live discussion and Q&A with the audience. For more info, visit blacktheatreworkshop.ca.

Topping of the celebrations will be the 5th annual Gala Dynastie, which will be streamed on March 6. With the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, this year’s edition will highlight social involvement and the empowerment of Black communities during these times of profound societal

changes.

