Above and beyond at LMRC Summer Camp

For students who participated in the LaSalle Multicultural Resource Center (LMRC) Summer Camp, the excitement of weeks of fun activities and field trips came to a crescendo on Friday, August 12, when families and friends gathered at the camp site of LaSalle Elementary Junior school campus for a grand end-of-summer send off.

It was a day of non-stop fun and revelations as parents and friends relished the opportunit y to enjoy an exhibition of arts and crafts as well as the talent of the campers displayed through dance and drumming.

The event was flavored by an ample supply of food and delicacies.

But the highlight was the distribution of backpacks filled with school supplies, which parents especially received with grand appreciation.

Another feature of the day was the presence of political leaders such as MP Anju Dhillon and staff, as well as the MNA Fred Beauchemin and Lasalle Borough city councilor Laura Palestini to offer words of support and encouragement to campers and their parents.

The LMRC would like to thank partner organizations, including Centraide, Lasalle Borough, Fraser Hickson minibiblioPLUS, Generation Foundation, IGA Beck Champlain BLVD, McDonalds on Newman, Daleann Crum-Ekling best roti, Resto Jamaican Caribbean, Homestyle restaurant, and Vieux Moulin who helped to make it a memorable experience for campers and parents.