Remembering Egbert

With profound sadness, we announce the unexpected passing on of Egbert Gaye, editor-in-chief of the Montreal Community Contact. Egbert met his untimely demise on the evening of Sunday, June 4, 2023.

He was a pillar for the Black and Caribbean community across Quebec. Passionate and devoted to amplifying the voices of the voiceless and empowering his community. His loss leaves a void that will be felt by the entire community, especially his beloved wife, son and daughter-in-law. As well as his extended family, friends, and colleagues.

We extend our deepest condolences to everyone who loved and knew him. We share in your grief and request that you please respect the family’s desire for privacy during this time.

You can view Egberts Memorial page here and sign the guestbook.